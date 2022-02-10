Kumho Petro Chemical reports 1.97 tln won Q4 net profit.
13:50 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 1.97 trillion won (US$1.7 billion).
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won for the October-December period. Sales was 8.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 405.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
