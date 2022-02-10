BGF Retail Q4 net income up 35.9 pct to 35.6 bln won
16:00 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 35.6 billion won (US$29.8 million), up 35.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 49.6 billion won, up 39.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
