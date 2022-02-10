Krafton Q4 net profit down 85 pct to 6.2 bln won
16:01 February 10, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 6.2 billion won (US$5.2 million), down 85 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 53.6 percent on-year to 43 billion won. Sales increased 25.9 percent to 444 billion won.
The operating profit was 78.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
