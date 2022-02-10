Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-Ukraine

Moon hopes to expand cooperation with Ukraine

15:57 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his hope to expand cooperation with Ukraine as he exchanged letters with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, a presidential spokesperson said.

In the letter, Zelenskiy noted that the two nations have built mutual trust and had constructive discussions so far, Park said.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK