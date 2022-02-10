(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data release
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks inched up Thursday after choppy trading, as investors took a wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. inflation data release, a key gauge for the Federal Reserve's economic diagnosis. The Korean won closed unchanged against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 3.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 2,771.93 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 500 million shares worth some 12.6 trillion won (US$10.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 471 to 374.
Institutions sold a net 540 billion won and retail investors offloaded 310 billion won, while foreigners bought 835 billion won.
The key stock index opened higher on overnight gains on Wall Street but turned choppy amid cautious investor sentiment.
Investors are paying keen attention to the U.S. consumer price index for January, set to be released later in the day, seeking clues about how aggressive the Fed's policy tightening would turn out.
"Uncertainties about the interest rates have added pressure to the stock markets ahead of the U.S. CPI data release," Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.
"A fall in the U.S. Treasury yields somewhat relieved the rate hike jitters but was not enough (to push up the stock index,)" he added.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.94 percent to 75,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.78 percent to 129,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.69 percent to 331,500 won, and LG Chem surged 8.36 percent to 661,000 won.
Among losers, top car battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 7.14 percent to 474,500 won, and steelmaker POSCO lost 0.71 percent to 280,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,196.5 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 1.5 basis points to 2.264 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 2.2 basis points to 2.485 percent.
