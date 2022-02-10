Moon congratulates Cha Jun-hwan for finishing 5th in men's singles figure skating in Beijing
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Cha Jun-hwan for finishing fifth in men's singles figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics, praising his "beautiful challenge" that is more valuable than a medal.
Moon made the remarks in social media postings shortly after Cha finished fifth in the men's singles figure skating competition at Beijing 2022 with a total score of a new personal-best 282.38 points.
"I send special encouragement to Cha Jun-hwan for his amazing performance," Moon said.
This is the best Olympic performance by a South Korean male figure skater. Cha himself had held the previous mark by finishing 15th at PyeongChang 2018.
