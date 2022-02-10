Go to Contents
Moon congratulates Cha Jun-hwan for finishing 5th in men's singles figure skating in Beijing

17:21 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Cha Jun-hwan for finishing fifth in men's singles figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics, praising his "beautiful challenge" that is more valuable than a medal.

Moon made the remarks in social media postings shortly after Cha finished fifth in the men's singles figure skating competition at Beijing 2022 with a total score of a new personal-best 282.38 points.

"I send special encouragement to Cha Jun-hwan for his amazing performance," Moon said.

This is the best Olympic performance by a South Korean male figure skater. Cha himself had held the previous mark by finishing 15th at PyeongChang 2018.

Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea performs his free skate in the men's singles figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

