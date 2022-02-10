S. Korea, Vietnam FMs agree to expand cooperation in supply chains, vaccines
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation in supply chains, vaccines and digital technologies to help their economies recover from the pandemic, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, to discuss ways to promote trade and investment as well as exchanges between the two nations.
Chung and Son agreed on the need to expand partnership in building resilient supply chains of key industrial items, and health care and vaccine sectors to recover from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
They also discussed ways to promote exchanges by resuming regular flights and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.
As this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations, the ministers agreed to push for a bilateral summit to elevate the strategic partnership.
Vietnam is a major trading partner for Korea and a centerpiece of the Moon Jae-in administration's New Southern Policy focused on the Southeast Asian region.
