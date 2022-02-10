Gov't to distribute COVID-19 self-test kits for free to virus-prone facilities
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The government on Thursday decided to distribute COVID-19 self-test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21.
It will also ban the online sale of self-test kits from Sunday, making the purchase of such kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores.
The decision was reached following a government task force meeting on the supply of rapid antigen test kits amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The authorities will focus on supplying free self-test kits to some 2.16 million people at child care centers and elderly care facilities, as they are exposed to a high risk of COVID-19 infections.
The government said it will decide whether to supply self-test kits to kindergartens and elementary schools for free after consulting with municipal education officials.
From March, the government plans to expand distribution of free self-test kits to other people at risk, including pregnant women.
After learning that unfair business practices regarding self-test kits are happening online, the government also decided to bolster retail management of such kits.
From Sunday, self-test kits can be purchased offline only at pharmacies and convenience stores.
The authorities also vowed to monitor market situations thoroughly and may place special control on self-test kits, such as setting price or quantity limitations.
Through these measures, the government said more than 70 million rapid antigen test kits will be provided in the remainder of February and some 190 million kits in March.
