06:57 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon enraged by Yoon, demands apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon expresses strong resentment over Yoon's corruption comments; Yoon says there will be no political revenge (Kookmin Daily)
-- President, main opposition party candidate clash ahead of presidential election (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon vs. Yoon: a turbulent presidential election season (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon demands Yoon apologize over corruption comments, joining election disputes (Segye Times)
-- Moon expresses uproar against Yoon; Yoon says there will be no political revenge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Massive confusion on 1st day of 'self-treatment' (Joongang Ilbo)
-- President Moon, Yoon in all-out war ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon, Yoon caught up in unprecedented war over corruption (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Extending employment age gains traction (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Industries on alert over omicron variants (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't talks tough on inflation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon hits back after Yoon says he will probe 'deep-rooted evils' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon slams opposition candidate's remarks on corruption probe (Korea Times)
(END)

