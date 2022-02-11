Korean-language dailies

-- Moon enraged by Yoon, demands apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon expresses strong resentment over Yoon's corruption comments; Yoon says there will be no political revenge (Kookmin Daily)

-- President, main opposition party candidate clash ahead of presidential election (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon vs. Yoon: a turbulent presidential election season (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon demands Yoon apologize over corruption comments, joining election disputes (Segye Times)

-- Moon expresses uproar against Yoon; Yoon says there will be no political revenge (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Massive confusion on 1st day of 'self-treatment' (Joongang Ilbo)

-- President Moon, Yoon in all-out war ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon, Yoon caught up in unprecedented war over corruption (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Extending employment age gains traction (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Industries on alert over omicron variants (Korea Economic Daily)

