(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 11)

But there is one thing to be wary of. The boundary between an anticorruption drive and political retaliation is fuzzy. Investigations must not go to extremes. Elimination of past evils was a slogan of the Moon regime to launch investigations targeting the two previous conservative governments. In the course of investigation, five people committed suicide. On the surface, the Moon government justified the drive as a struggle to remove irregularities. But in fact, it was close to political revenge. Investigations must be thorough, but proper and impartial. Above all, they must serve the restoration of the rule of law.

