(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 11)

Lee's son has also stirred controversy. While serving in the military, he was hospitalized at Korean Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, near his home for 52 days from July 2014. His army camp requested the higher unit for a personnel order for hospitalization a month after he became an in-patient. His father was the Seongnam mayor at the time. The Education Command even refused to issue an order for the hospitalization of the son. As DP campaign spokesman Hyun Geun-taek admitted, a conscript cannot do anything without a personnel order from above.