Gov't considering placing price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits: PM
08:51 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering placing a price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
Kim made the remark during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul as the government tries to ensure the stable supply of self-test kits following the initiation of an enhanced at-home treatment system amid soaring virus cases.
