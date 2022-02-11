Kia tops 2022 J.D. Power reliability study
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Kia Corp. topped all rivals for the first time in the mass-market and premium brand segments in this year's consumer reliability study, Hyundai Motor Group said Friday.
Kia ranked first overall in J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), with its bigger affiliate Hyundai and Hyundai's independent Genesis brand ranking third overall and fourth overall, based on VDS' PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles), the group said in a statement.
Kia jumped two notches to take the top spot overall with a PP100 score of 145, beating the industry average by 47 points. Last year, Kia ranked top in the mass-market brand segment but third overall behind two premium brands, it said.
The Genesis brand beat all rivals to rank top in the premium brand segment, it said.
"The VDS results speak to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis's dedication to delivering vehicles that not only excel in areas long-appreciated by owners, like design and driving experience, but also across innovative technologies that have become a crucial part of the overall ownership experience," Chan Seog-ju, head of the group's quality division, said.
For the 2022 VDS, J.D. Power surveyed 29,487 customers in the U.S. across 32 automotive brands.
