Military reports 401 more COVID-19 cases
10:42 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 401 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,908.
The new cases included 247 from the Army, 74 from the Air Force, 51 from the Marine Corps, 17 from the Navy, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,000 military personnel are under treatment.
