Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment expands partnership with U.S. music label

10:51 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment has expanded its strategic partnership with U.S. Republic Records to launch more of its artists onto the world music scene.

Republic Records, one of the biggest American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, on Thursday (U.S. time) announced the expansion of the alliance with the Korean agency that kicked off in 2020 with the top-selling K-pop girl band TWICE.

Under the new partnership, Republic Records will support U.S. activities of JYP's other K-pop groups, including boy band Stray Kids and girl group ITZY.

Since TWICE made inroads into the U.S. music scene, the nine-member act has landed two top 10 albums on Billboard's main albums chart -- "Formula Of Love: T+O=<3" and "Taste of Love."

And the group released their first English-language single, "The Feels," last year, which debuted at 83rd on the Billboard Hot 100.

Republic Records houses many well-known artists, such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Drake, Jonas Brothers and Post Malone. It also has a roster of K-pop artists, including TWICE and boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows K-pop girl group ITZY. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK