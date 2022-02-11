Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 37 pct vs. 36 pct: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung are running neck and neck at 37 percent and 36 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Friday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 2 percentage points from two weeks ago, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party added 1 point, according to Gallup Korea, which polled 1,001 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.
Two weeks ago, the two candidates were tied at 35 percent each.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came third with 13 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3 percent.
Ten percent of the respondents withheld their choice.
By age group, Lee won around half the support of voters in their 40s and 50s, while Yoon received the same among those older than 60.
Among voters identifying as liberals, 68 percent backed Lee, while among conservatives, 63 percent backed Yoon.
Among moderates, Lee received 33 percent support and Yoon 37 percent.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1 percentage point from last week to 41 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 1 point to 52 percent.
When asked to evaluate the government's COVID-19 response, 45 percent said it was responding well, down 6 percentage points from last month, while 44 percent said it was not responding well, up 4 points from last month.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
