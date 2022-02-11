Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning on estimate-beating U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning due to the stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.53 points, or 0.63 percent, to trade at 2,754.4 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI dropped as the U.S. consumer price index for January was up 7.5 percent, higher than the market consensus.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite decreased 2.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.47 percent.
Tech stocks, usually more sensitive to borrowing rates, retreated on investors' worries about the Fed's policy tightening.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.4 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.16 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.06 percent, and LG Chem declined 1.97 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 2.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,199.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.25 percent from the previous session's close.
