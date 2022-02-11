Go to Contents
3.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: KMA

11:34 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site on Friday, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The quake occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 10:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.21 degrees east at a depth of 17 km. The KMA said the quake occurred naturally.

