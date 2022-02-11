Go to Contents
(LEAD) 3.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: KMA

13:33 February 11, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, background info; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site Friday, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The quake occurred about 40 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 10:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located. A total of 25 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or bigger have struck regions near Kilju since 1978, with a 3.2 magnitude quake that occurred Sept. 23, 2017, being the strongest.

The epicenter of Friday's quake was at a latitude of 41.3 degrees north and a longitude of 129.21 degrees east at a depth of 17 km. The KMA said the quake occurred naturally.

Friday's quake was the strongest one to hit the Korean Peninsula this year, according to the KMA.

This photo, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude natural quake that hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site in Kilju on Feb. 11, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

