(Olympics) S. Korea pondering future in luge after 2 veterans retire

Other South Korean-born lugers at Beijing had their introduction to luge late. Lim only picked up the sport at age 24. The doubles duo of Park Jin-yong and Cho Jung-myung, both 28, also came to luge late after playing other sports as teenagers. In the years leading up to PyeongChang, South Korea scrambled to find and develop athletes in niche sports like luge but didn't necessary have a long-term vision that extended beyond 2018.

