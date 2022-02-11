Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan Heavy-Saudi deal

Doosan Heavy wins 1 tln-won plant deal from Saudi Arabia

14:56 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Friday it has received a 1 trillion-won (US$834 million) casting and forging plant deal from Saudi Arabia.

Doosan Heavy obtained the order from Tuwaiq Casting & Forging, a three-party joint venture set up by the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. (Dussur), Saudi Aramco's wholly owned unit Saudi Aramco Development Co. and Doosan Heavy last month, the company said in a statement.

Doosan Heavy plans to begin the construction of the 60,000-ton-a-year plant at the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex in Ras Al-Khair this year and complete it in the first quarter of 2025, it said.

The casting and forging plant orders per year in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to grow to about 2 trillion won in 2028, according to market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

This image provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction shows the casting and forging plant to be built in Saudi Arabia by early 2025. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK