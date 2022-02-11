Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea slams EU criticism of missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea has condemned the European Union's criticism of its series of missile launches last month, calling it an "intolerable" act of interfering in its internal affairs.
In a message posted Thursday on the foreign ministry's website, Ri Sang-rim, chairman of the North's Korea-Europe Association, took issue with the EU's recent statement denouncing its missile tests as a threat to international and regional peace and security.
N. Korea in festive mood ahead of late leader's birthday
SEOUL -- North Korea is revving up a festive mood ahead of late leader Kim Jong-il's 80th birthday next week, opening a series of commemorative events, according to Pyongyang's state media Thursday.
Kim, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, led the reclusive regime from 1994 until his death in 2011. His birthday, which falls on Feb. 16, is marked as a major national holiday in the North.
N. Korean leader calls for development of construction sector
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered officials to address urgent defects in the field of construction, stressing its importance in building a strong country and improving people's lives, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
In a letter sent to participants of a construction workshop held in Pyongyang the previous day, Kim pointed out mistakes made in the field, and said it was the right time for them to "rearm" with the ruling party's ideologies and policies, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Senior N. Korean diplomat holds talks with Russian ambassador
SEOUL -- A senior North Korean diplomat met with the Russian ambassador to Pyongyang earlier this week to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to the North's foreign ministry, amid speculation that the two countries may be seeking to restart cross-border exchange.
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Im Chon-il held talks with Ambassador Alexander Matsegora on Monday, the North's foreign ministry said in a post Tuesday on its website.
(LEAD) N.K. official, known for 2018 cross-border thaw, appears to be leading overseas Korean issues
SEOUL -- A North Korean official, known for his role in inter-Korean engagement years ago, has emerged as an apparent policymaker on overseas ethnic Korean affairs, Pyongyang's state media showed Tuesday, raising questions over a potential shift in his job.
Maeng Kyong-il led a debate on legislating an act aimed at enhancing rights of ethnic Koreans abroad during a session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the North's rubber-stamp parliament, earlier this week, according to the North's main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun.
(3rd LD) N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea had a two-day session of its rubber-stamp legislature earlier this week to discuss budgetary and other pending issues, with the country's leader Kim Jong-un not present, according to its state media Tuesday.
The sixth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) was held in Pyongyang on Sunday and Monday, attended by senior ruling party and Cabinet officials, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
N. Korea calls for party loyalty on military founding anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday urged absolute loyalty to the ruling party, calling its leadership a "lifeline" for the country's armed forces in a public message issued to mark the 74th anniversary of the military's founding.
In an editorial, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, stressed that the Korean People's Army (KPA) should serve as the "first death-defying force" to defend the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea headed by leader Kim Jong-un.
N. Korea denies cyberattack allegations, slams U.S. as 'hacking empire'
SEOUL -- North Korea has denied allegations it has carried out a series of cryptocurrency thefts and cyberattacks on other countries, calling them a "creation" by the United States. It also denounced the U.S. as a "hacking empire and country of intelligence theft."
The North made the claim in a piece posted on the country's foreign ministry website Monday, following a recent report by U.S. blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis that said North Korean hackers stole around US$400 million worth of cryptocurrency through cyberattacks in 2021.
N. Korea marks 6th anniv. of Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite launch
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday celebrated the sixth anniversary of what it claims to be a major satellite launch, its state media said, highlighting Pyongyang's resolve for the "conquest of space."
The commemoration of the 2016 Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite launch came amid concerns that the North could conduct provocative acts, such as a long-range rocket test disguised as a satellite launch, following its veiled threat last month to lift a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
