Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(Olympics) S. Korea pondering future in luge after 2 veterans retire
BEIJING -- The end of the luge competition at Beijing 2022 meant the conclusion of careers for two leading South Korean lugers, leaving the country to ponder its next steps toward international relevance in the sliding event.
The team relay event at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, northwestern Beijing, on Thursday wrapped up the luge portion of the Olympics, with South Korea finishing in 13th place.
-----------------
Yoon to meet ex-U.S. Vice President Pence on Sunday
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol plans to meet with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Seoul this weekend, a party official said Friday.
Pence, who served under former U.S. President Donald Trump, is in the South Korean capital to attend a peace forum.
-----------------
Protesters tear up Chinese flag during rally in Seoul over Olympic refereeing
SEOUL -- A conservative South Korean civic group tore up the Chinese flag during a rally near the Chinese Embassy in central Seoul on Friday to protest controversial refereeing against some of South Korea's short track speed skaters at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Members of the civic group, which calls itself the Righteous People, held a protest rally in front of the Seoul Central Post Office near the Chinese Embassy in the Myeongdong area, demanding that China apologize for what it calls biased refereeing at the Olympics.
-----------------
Arms agency chief says S. Korea open to joining U.S. defense supply chains
SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's state arms procurement agency said the country is willing to consider joining the United States' supply chains of the defense industry if needed as part of efforts to foster "mutually beneficial" bilateral cooperation.
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief Kang Eun-ho made the remarks during a forum in Washington on Thursday as the Joe Biden administration has been pushing to reshape global supply chains amid a Sino-U.S. rivalry.
-----------------
Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak on U.S. inflation data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their three-day winning streak on Friday due to the stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 24.22 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 2,747.71 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 457 million shares worth some 10.5 trillion won (US$8.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 726 to 168.
-----------------
Volvo Trucks Korea to launch electric truck in 2023
SEOUL -- Volvo Trucks Korea said Friday it will launch a large-size electrified truck in 2023 as it seeks to cement its leading status in the local imported truck market.
The Swedish truck maker sold 2,000 trucks in Korea last year, accounting for 40 percent of the imported truck market. It aims to raise the ratio to 50 percent in 2025.
-----------------
Lee pledges to seek constitutional revision for renewable, 4-year presidential term
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Friday to pursue a constitutional revision if elected to change the current single, five-year presidential term to a renewable, four-year term.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party has talked about the idea before, saying he would gladly become the first president to shorten their term to four years.
-----------------
Doosan Heavy wins 1 tln-won plant deal from Saudi Arabia
SEOUL -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Friday it has received a 1 trillion-won (US$834 million) casting and forging plant deal from Saudi Arabia.
Doosan Heavy obtained the order from Tuwaiq Casting & Forging, a three-party joint venture set up by the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. (Dussur), Saudi Aramco's wholly owned unit Saudi Aramco Development Co. and Doosan Heavy last month, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Samsung's Harman acquires German automotive tech firm Apostera
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its subsidiary Harman International bought an entire stake in German automotive software firm Apostera to expand its business in the augmented reality and mobility technology sector.
Munich-based Apostera, founded in 2017, is specialized in software solutions for augmented reality and mixed reality, Samsung said, adding that the deal will help strengthen connected car solutions provider Harman's automotive product portfolio.
