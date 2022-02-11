(Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver

That incident with Shim came to be viewed in a much different light last fall, when Shim's expletive-laden text message exchanges with a national team coach got leaked. In one thread, Shim seemed to suggest she would try to take down Choi on purpose out of spite. Shim was ultimately cleared of that particular suspicion, but she still received a two-month ban from the Korea Skating Union in December that ruled her out of Beijing for disparaging her teammates and coaches. The bridge between Shim and Choi may also have been burned beyond repair. Choi once publicly called on Shim to stop phoning her and texting her in a belated attempt to apologize.

