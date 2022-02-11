Go to Contents
S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict

23:04 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday has decided to ban its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine amid brewing tensions in the region.

The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the four-tier system, is set to take effect Sunday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ban came amid growing tensions that Russia could launch a full-scale invasion into Ukraine, as it has deployed troops along the borders between the two countries.

