(Olympics) Short track champion seeking 2nd gold in Beijing
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The men's 1,500m short track speed skating champion Hwang Dae-heon will be on a quest for his second gold medal at Beijing 2022 on Sunday.
Hwang passed through the 500m heats Friday with relative ease. He will be in the quarterfinals Sunday at Capital Indoor Stadium, followed by the semifinals and the final, if he continues to advance.
Hwang won the silver medal in the 500m four years ago in PyeongChang.
South Korea has so far bagged one gold and one silver in short track.
Over at the National Speed Skating Oval, the men's 1,500m bronze medalist Kim Min-seok will be in the team pursuit quarterfinals, along with Lee Seung-hoon and Chung Jae-won. The same trio combined for the silver medal at PyeongChang 2018.
Kim Min-seon will also be at the oval for the women's 500m. The 2016 Winter Youth Olympic champion in the distance is going for her first career senior Olympic medal.
The women's curling team will continue its round robin play against China on Sunday at the National Aquatics Centre.
