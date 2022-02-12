Biden taps Goldberg as new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
HONOLULU, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated a senior member of U.S. foreign service, Philip Goldberg, as new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the White House said Friday.
"Philip Goldberg is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Ambassador, and currently is the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia," the White House said in a press release.
Goldberg, if appointed, will replace Harry Harris who stepped down when Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021.
Goldberg has served as coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1874 on North Korea in 2009-2010 before serving as U.S. ambassador to the Philippines between 2013 and 2016.
His past foreign service posts include serving as ambassador to Bolivia, and the Philippines, as well as the assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research, according to the White House and the State Department. Goldberg has served as U.S. ambassador to Colombia since September 2019.
Goldberg is a career diplomat, the highest diplomatic rank in the U.S. foreign service.
