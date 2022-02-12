Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 February 12, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/00 Sunny 20

Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/-2 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/-1 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 13/-1 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/04 Cloudy 10

(END)

