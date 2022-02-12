Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 February 12, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/00 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/-2 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/-1 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 13/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/-1 Cloudy 0
Busan 13/04 Cloudy 10
