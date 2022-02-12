Korean-language dailies

-- Lee, Yoon ups mudslinging in 2nd presidential debate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yeosu factory explosion leaves 4 dead, 4 injured (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't promises to rein in virus self-test kit prices (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't overcollected 61 tln won in tax revenue (Segye Times)

-- Lee praises 'K-quarantine,' Yoon criticizes it as hit-or-miss response (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New virus patients recorded at over 50,000 for 2nd day (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Special report: retirement of Kim Jung-woo, laid-off Ssangyong Motor worker (Hankyoreh)

-- Senior virus patients climb threefold within week (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Apartment reconstruction projects in capital area expected to grow regardless of presidential race outcome (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- War or rhetoric between Lee, Yoon intensifies in 2nd presidential debate (Korea Economic Daily)

