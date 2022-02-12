Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:14 February 12, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee, Yoon ups mudslinging in 2nd presidential debate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yeosu factory explosion leaves 4 dead, 4 injured (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't promises to rein in virus self-test kit prices (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't overcollected 61 tln won in tax revenue (Segye Times)
-- Lee praises 'K-quarantine,' Yoon criticizes it as hit-or-miss response (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New virus patients recorded at over 50,000 for 2nd day (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Special report: retirement of Kim Jung-woo, laid-off Ssangyong Motor worker (Hankyoreh)
-- Senior virus patients climb threefold within week (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apartment reconstruction projects in capital area expected to grow regardless of presidential race outcome (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- War or rhetoric between Lee, Yoon intensifies in 2nd presidential debate (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK