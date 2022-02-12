New COVID-19 cases reach fresh high of 54,941 amid omicron surge
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea reached a fresh high Saturday, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continued to spread fast across the nation.
The country reported 54,941 new COVID-19 infections, including 53,797 local cases, raising the total to 1,294,205, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It marks the third day in a row that the daily tally exceeded the 50,000 level. A total of 53,926 cases were reported Friday.
The health authorities have warned that the figure could reach 170,000 by around the end of this month, though it is too early to say if it will be the peak of the omicron surge.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,045, up 33 from Friday.
