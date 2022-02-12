Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of the Middle Eastern country, according to Pyongyang's foreign ministry Saturday.
In the message sent to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Friday, Kim congratulated Iran for the anniversary and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will "further expand and develop in various fields," according to the ministry.
Kim also said the friendship between the two countries was "forged on the road of joint struggle against imperialism" and said he wished for Iran's success in achieving "prosperity and development of the country."
In a separate statement, the ministry also highlighted its special ties with Iran, stating that the two nations have long forged "the relations of friendship and cooperation in the joint struggle for independence against imperialism."
Iran and North Korea set up diplomatic relations in April 1973. Western countries have accused the two of trading missile and nuclear parts and technology for decades.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)