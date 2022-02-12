(Olympics) S. Korea wins 2nd straight game in women's curling
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its second consecutive game in the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 9-5 to improve to 2-1 for the competition.
Down 2-1 after two ends at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, South Korea scored five unanswered points over the next three ends to open up a 6-2 lead.
The ROC got a point back in the sixth end, but South Korea scored two more points in the seventh end, thanks to a double takeout by skip Kim Eun-jung.
The ROC responded with two points in the eighth end, but South Korea's final takeout in the ninth end put Team Kim up by 9-5. Kim and her teammates made sure it would hold up as the final margin of victory.
Following a 12-7 loss to Canada in the first game on Thursday, South Korea beat Britain 9-7 Friday before winning another game Saturday.
South Korea's next game is against China on Sunday, starting at 2:05 p.m. in Beijing, or 3:05 p.m. in Seoul.
There are 10 teams in the tournament, and they will each play nine round-robin games. The top four nations at the end of the round-robin phase will advance to the semifinals.
