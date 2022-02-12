(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea wins 2nd straight game in women's curling
(ATTN: ADDS comments, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its second consecutive game in the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 9-5 to improve to 2-1 for the competition.
Down 2-1 after two ends at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, South Korea scored five unanswered points over the next three ends to open up a 6-2 lead.
The ROC got a point back in the sixth end, but South Korea scored two more points in the seventh end, thanks to a double takeout by skip Kim Eun-jung.
The ROC responded with two points in the eighth end, but South Korea's final takeout in the ninth end put Team Kim up by 9-5. Kim and her teammates made sure it would hold up as the final margin of victory.
"In the beginning, we adjusted to the ice very quickly. And our teammates were very focused," Kim was quoted as saying by the Olympic Information Service. "We had a favorable situation in the end."
Following a 12-7 loss to Canada in the first game on Thursday, South Korea beat Britain 9-7 Friday before winning another game Saturday.
South Korea's next game is against China on Sunday, starting at 2:05 p.m. in Beijing, or 3:05 p.m. in Seoul.
"Because it's the home team, there will definitely be much more people cheering. But we will keep focused on playing the game well," said Kim Cho-hi, South Korea's second. "Because of the coronavirus, we have not played China for a long time. So I'm looking forward to playing a good game against China and see what kind of skills we've improved."
There are 10 teams in the tournament, and they will each play nine round-robin games. The top four nations at the end of the round-robin phase will advance to the semifinals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)