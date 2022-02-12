Go to Contents
Moon congratulates Cha Min-kyu for winning silver medal in speed skating

20:46 February 12, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday congratulated Cha Min-kyu for winning a silver medal in the men's 500m speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics with his hard work.

Moon made the remarks in social media postings shortly after Cha won South Korea's second speed skating medal in Beijing and also his second following one at PyeongChang 2018.

"You did it again in the tough contest," Moon said. "Koreans would give their warmest applause to your clinching two straight silver medals following PyeongChang."

Moon thanked Cha for his contribution to the nation's speed skating and promised to cheer for his remaining races in Beijing.

Cha Min-kyu of South Korea poses for photos during the victory ceremony after winning silver in the men's 500m speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

