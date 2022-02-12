Go to Contents
Chinese, Russian envoys for N. Korea discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

23:21 February 12, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese and Russian ambassadors to North Korea met Saturday to discuss the latest situation around the Korean Peninsula, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, and China's charge d'affaires ad interim to North Korea, Sun Honglian, held the meeting at the Chinese embassy in the reclusive state.

"The diplomats exchanged views on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and shared their assessments of the state of bilateral relations with the friendly neighbor, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook, referring to North Korea's official name.

Their meeting follows North Korea's seven rounds of missile tests in January, which marked a record number of missile tests it conducted in a single month.

Matsegora met with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Cheon-Il on Monday to discuss the international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, according to Russia's Sputnik News Agency.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea (R), Alexander Matsegora, and China's charge d'affaires ad interim to North Korea, Sun Honglian, meet at the Chinese embassy on Feb. 12, 2022, in this photo captured from the Russian embassy's Facebook post. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

