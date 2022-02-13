(Olympics) medal standings
02:10 February 13, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Germany
|8
|5
|1
|14
|2
|Norway
|8
|3
|6
|17
|3
|United States
|5
|5
|1
|11
|4
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|2
|11
|5
|Sweden
|5
|2
|3
|10
|6
|Austria
|4
|6
|4
|14
|7
|China
|4
|3
|1
|8
|8
|*ROC
|3
|4
|6
|13
|9
|Italy
|2
|5
|4
|11
|10
|Japan
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|South Korea
|1
|2
|1
|4
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
