(Olympics) medal standings
23:07 February 14, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Monday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|9
|5
|7
|21
|2
|Germany
|8
|5
|2
|15
|3
|United States
|7
|6
|3
|16
|4
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|12
|5
|Austria
|5
|6
|4
|15
|6
|Sweden
|5
|3
|3
|11
|7
|China
|5
|3
|2
|10
|8
|*ROC
|4
|6
|8
|18
|9
|France
|3
|6
|2
|11
|10
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|5
|8
|15
|South Korea
|1
|3
|1
|5
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
