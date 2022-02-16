Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Beijing Winter Olympics

(Olympics) medal standings

00:17 February 16, 2022

Beijing, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Norway 12 7 7 26
2 Germany 9 6 3 18
3 United States 7 6 4 17
4 Austria 6 6 4 16
5 Netherlands 6 4 3 13
6 China 6 4 2 12
7 Sweden 5 3 3 11
8 Switzerland 5 0 5 10
9 *ROC 4 7 9 20
10 France 3 7 2 12
15 South Korea 1 3 1 5

※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK