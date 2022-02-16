(Olympics) medal standings
23:33 February 16, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|13
|7
|8
|28
|2
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|3
|United States
|8
|7
|4
|19
|4
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|5
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|6
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|4
|14
|6
|Sweden
|6
|4
|4
|14
|8
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|9
|*ROC
|4
|8
|12
|24
|10
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|14
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
Keyword