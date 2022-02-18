(Olympics) medal standings
19:49 February 18, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|15
|8
|11
|34
|2
|Germany
|10
|7
|5
|22
|3
|United States
|8
|8
|5
|21
|4
|China
|8
|4
|2
|14
|5
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|4
|16
|5
|Sweden
|7
|5
|4
|16
|7
|Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|8
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|9
|*ROC
|5
|9
|13
|27
|10
|France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|14
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
