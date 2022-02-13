Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss ways to engage with N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
HONOLULU, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saturday in Hawaii to discuss best ways to engage with North Korea.
The meeting follows a recent series of North Korean missile launches amid a prolonged hiatus in dialogue with the reclusive North.
"As I have repeatedly said publicly, maintaining the status quo in the Korean Peninsula issues is not an option," Chung said Friday after arriving in Honolulu.
"As time passes, North Korea's nuclear missile capability will continue to develop, and if that happens, the security conditions of the Korean Peninsula will worsen and that will lead to instability not only on the Korean Peninsula but in Northeast Asia and the entire world," he added.
North Korea staged seven rounds of missile launches in January, marking the largest number missile tests it conducted in a month. It also fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile, its longest-range missile launched since late 2017.
Blinken has condemned the North Korean missile launches as serious violations of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, but offered to meet with North Korea anytime without preconditions.
North Korea, however, remains unresponsive to all U.S. overtures, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.
Pyongyang has avoided denuclearization talks since late 2019.
Chung and Blinken were set to be joined later in the day by their Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, for trilateral talks on ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table.
The foreign ministerial talks also follow bilateral and trilateral meetings between the countries' top nuclear envoys held earlier this week here in Honolulu.
South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk earlier said he had very meaningful and productive discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on "several ways to engage with North Korea," and that the foreign ministers would continue their discussions when they meet here.
