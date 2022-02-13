(Olympics) Veteran short tracker enjoying Olympic swan song to fullest

Kwak made critical comments on refereeing last Sunday, a day after China had won the inaugural mixed team relay gold medal, even though South Korea was not directly involved in any decisions. Kwak wondered aloud if any country other than China would have received the same, favorable treatment from the refereeing crew. This was after Kwak had already taken heat from the Chinese fans for predicting that skaters who so much as brushed past Chinese skaters would get disqualified during Beijing 2022.

