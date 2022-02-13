New COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 56,000 amid omicron surge
09:38 February 13, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a fresh high of 56,431 on Sunday, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continued to spread fast across the nation.
The fresh cases, including 56,297 local infections, raised the country's total caseload to 1,350,630, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure marks the fourth day in a row with daily infections above the 50,000 level. A total of 54,941 cases were reported Saturday.
