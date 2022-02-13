(LEAD) Ahn to hold press conference via YouTube after wife tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo plans to hold a press conference via YouTube on Sunday, officials said, amid speculation he could make a proposal on merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party had planned to hold an in-person conference earlier in the day but called off the plan after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as he was notified of his wife's infection, Ahn took a virus test and put himself in self-quarantine.
While in quarantine, Ahn will hold a press conference via YouTube, officials said.
Ahn and Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party have been under growing pressure from conservatives to join forces to boost the opposition's election chances, with such political engineering seen as the surest guarantee of success in a remarkably tight race.
"While speaking about the direction he wants to take the country, he may comment on various outstanding political issues, but I can't say definitely" what he's going to talk about, Rep. Lee Tae-kyu, Ahn's campaign chief, said when asked if Ahn will talk about merging candidacies with Yoon.
