Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ahn #press conference #coronavirus

(2nd LD) Ahn proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon

11:51 February 13, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Ahn's press conference)

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo on Sunday officially proposed merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.

Ahn of the People's Party made the proposal during a press conference held via YouTube.

Ahn and Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party have been under growing pressure from conservatives to join forces to boost the opposition's election chances, with such political engineering seen as the surest guarantee of success in a remarkably tight race.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, speaks during a meeting with leaders of industrial bodies in the digital economy at a Seoul hotel on Feb. 7, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK