(2nd LD) Ahn proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
11:51 February 13, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo on Sunday officially proposed merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
Ahn of the People's Party made the proposal during a press conference held via YouTube.
Ahn and Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party have been under growing pressure from conservatives to join forces to boost the opposition's election chances, with such political engineering seen as the surest guarantee of success in a remarkably tight race.
