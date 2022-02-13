Full text of a joint statement by S. Korean, U.S., Japanese foreign ministers
HONOLULU, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of a joint statement issued by South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at their trilateral foreign ministerial talks in Honolulu on Saturday.
Joint Statement on the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting
The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong met today in Honolulu, Hawaii, to reaffirm the critical importance of strong U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation as we seek to address the most pressing 21st Century challenges. The U.S. Alliances with the ROK and Japan span decades, and our enduring friendship and shared values guide us in our efforts to achieve a prosperous and secure future.
The 21st Century has brought not only new and unprecedented challenges but also tremendous opportunities for our three countries to work together. Underscoring the importance of trilateral cooperation as we navigate an increasingly complicated world, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers committed to expand cooperation and collaboration across a range of regional and global security and economic priorities.
The Secretary and Foreign Ministers emphasized their three countries share a common view of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, and shared respect for the rules-based international order and pledged to further expand their cooperative relationships. The Foreign Ministers welcomed the United States' newly released Indo-Pacific Strategy.
The Secretary and Foreign Ministers condemned the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launches and expressed deep concern about the destabilizing nature of these actions. They committed to close trilateral cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. They called for full implementation by the international community of relevant UN Security Council resolutions relating to the DPRK and called on the DPRK to cease its unlawful activities and instead engage in dialogue. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers emphasized they held no hostile intent towards the DPRK and underscored continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan and U.S.-ROK alliances are essential to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region. In this context, they committed to advance trilateral security cooperation. They commended the frequent trilateral discussions between the respective Special Representatives for the DPRK. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers discussed the importance of reuniting separated Korean families, and the swift resolution of the abductions issue.
The Secretary and Foreign Ministers discussed the Russian military build-up along Ukraine's borders and shared unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They committed to work closely together to deter further Russian escalation.
Noting their shared concern about activities that undermine the rules-based international order, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their desire for a peaceful and stable region that would allow all countries to reach their potential. They expressed strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo and increase tensions in the region. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reiterated their governments' longstanding support for international law, highlighting in particular the importance of compliance with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed support for the unity and centrality of ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Cambodia, as well as ASEAN's efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. They also condemned the Myanmar regime's violence committed against the people of Myanmar and committed to intensify efforts toward the immediate cessation of all violence, the release of those who are arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of inclusive democracy.
The Secretary and Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation to strengthen the rules-based economic order and ensure prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. They discussed common approaches to address priorities including the climate crisis; critical supply chains; gender equality and empowerment; development finance; and global health security including efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the next. They highlighted the importance of collaboration to strengthen information and cyber security, and also to improve economic security, including by promoting innovation of critical and emerging technologies based on democratic values and respect for universal human rights.
Reaffirming their commitment to U.S.- ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation that is grounded in our shared values and desire for regional peace, stability, and prosperity, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers pledged to continue regular trilateral ministerial consultations.
