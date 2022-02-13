(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea fell to China 6-5 for its second loss in the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, as its winning streak came to an end at two.
China scored the decisive point with the last stone, or the hammer, in the extra end after the teams were deadlocked at 5-5 through 10 ends at the National Aquatics Centre.
After losing to Canada to open the tournament Thursday, South Korea had beaten Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in succession.
But South Korea, led by skip Kim Eun-jung, didn't display quite the shotmaking Sunday that it enjoyed in a 9-5 win over the ROC the previous afternoon.
South Korea, the 2018 silver medalist, will play two matches Monday: against the United States in the morning and then Japan in the night cap.
South Korea opened with two points in the first end, but China scored one point each in the second and third ends.
South Korea regained its lead with a point in the fourth end, only to see China pull even at 3-3 in the fifth end with the hammer.
South Korea picked up a point in the sixth end, but China took a 5-4 lead in the eighth end, scoring two points with the final stone.
South Korea fought back with a point in the 10th end to force an extra end. But then China held the last shot in the extra session and took full advantage by executing a successful takeout for the winning point.
There are 10 teams in the competition, and the top four nations after nine round-robin games each will qualify for the semifinals.
Through Sunday, Switzerland was in first place at a perfect 5-0, followed by Japan at 3-1. Britain, Sweden and the United States were tied at 3-2, with South Korea in sixth place at 2-2.
