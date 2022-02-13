Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea wins silver in women's short track relay

21:05 February 13, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea skated to silver in the women's 3,000m short track relay at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, collecting its third consecutive medal in the event.

The team of Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min finished behind the dominant Netherlands at Capital Indoor Stadium for South Korea's third medal in short track and its fifth overall in Beijing.

This was the second silver medal in Beijing for Choi, who'd finished second in the women's 1,000m on Friday.

South Korean short track speed skaters Choi Min-jeong, Kim A-lang, Lee Yu-bin and Seo Whi-min (L to R) celebrate their silver medal in the women's 3,000m relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

