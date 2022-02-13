(Olympics) Dutch too much as S. Korea's short track relay winning streak ends

She received a two-month ban from the Korea Skating Union (KSU) in December for making disparaging and critical comments about her teammates and coaches in obscenity-filled text exchanges with a coach during the PyeongChang Olympics. Choi and Kim were among those ridiculed in those text threads. Once those messages were leaked to the media, Shim, who'd won the national Olympic trials, was immediately cut from the team, and the bridges she had with Choi and Kim were burned.