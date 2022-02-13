(Olympics) Short track relay team takes silver; curling team has winning streak snapped
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea picked up its third medal from short track speed skating at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, with a total medal tally reaching five as the competition enters the final week of action.
The women's 3,000m relay team of Choi Min-jeong, Kim A-lang, Lee Yu-bin and Seo Whi-min grabbed silver medal behind the Netherlands at Capital Indoor Stadium. Choi and Kim, who'd combined for the relay gold four years ago, dragged South Korea from fourth to second over the final stretch. But the Dutch team proved too fast, with Suzanne Schulting earning her second gold of Beijing after beating Choi for the 1,000m title Friday.
South Korea had won the past two relay titles.
In women's curling Sunday, South Korea lost to China 6-5 in an extra end, as its winning streak was snapped at two.
South Korea scored a point in the 10th end to force the extra session, but China picked up the decisive point with the final stone to improve to 2-3 in the round-robin phase.
South Korea fell to 2-2 and currently sits in sixth place. The top four nations after nine round-robin games will advance to the semifinals.
South Korea will next face the United States on Monday morning and then Japan later the same day.
In speed skating, South Korea was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men's team pursuit, unable to grab its third straight medal after taking home silver at each of the past two Olympics.
The trio of Lee Seung-hoon, Kim Min-seok and Chung Jae-won finished sixth among eight quarterfinalists at 3:41.89.
Kim Min-sun also finished off the podium in the women's 500m at the National Speed Skating Oval.
